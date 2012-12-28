Home States Andhra Pradesh

KCR has no expectations from Delhi meeting

KCR

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhara Rao was not expecting any miracle to happen at the all-party meeting in Delhi on Friday.

“As we are a party committed to Telangana, we will attend the meeting. I don’t think any positive outcome would be there,” he said here on Thursday, before leaving for Delhi along with party politburo member Nayani Narasimha Reddy.

He said Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde called the meeting only to keep the promise he had made to Telangana MPs to make sure that they vote in favour of FDI in retail in Parliament. “We do not have any illusion that there will be a positive development at the all-party meeting,” Chandrasekhara Rao said, adding that if the Congress was serious about the issue, it could create Telangana state even without calling an all-party meeting. After delaying a decision for three long years, the Congress is now raising curtain for a new drama, he said.

Referring to indications that the TDP might say ‘yes’ for Telangana, KCR said people will not trust Chandrababu Naidu even if he says he supported creation of a Telangana state.

As regards YSRC, he said the people know that it is an anti-T party. “They have not forgotten YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a placard in Parliament in support of Samaikhyandhra,” he said.

