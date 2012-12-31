Hundreds of locals thronged a government land at Mangalhat to catch a glimpse of a Nandi idol that was dug out at a construction site on Sunday.

Rumours of an ‘underground temple’ started floating across Dhoolpet and Mangalhat, drawing huge crowd to the site.

Local officials informed the state archeological department and conducting inspections, officials informed that there was no credence to the rumours.

“A Nandi idol was dug out at the construction site where works are going on to construct a 230 KV substation by the electricity department,” said G Sridhar, station house officer of Mangalhat police station.

He added that after experts from the archeology department examined the idol and the site, it was determined that the place was a burial ground earlier.

Mandal Revenue Officer Chandrakala said the area had recently been cleared of land grabbers and encroachers.

“The land was previously encroached by Ganesh idol makers and some people are trying to acquire the land by saying that a temple existed there,” the MRO said.