HYDERABAD: The state government has cancelled the tenders invited to procure submersible pumpsets to provide water under the Indira Jala Prabha scheme.

The government proposed to provide irrigation facility to about 10 lakh acres of land belonging to SCs and STs under the scheme. Some small manufacturers of pumpsets moved Court, challenging government’s bid process. They urged the court to direct the officials concerned to receive their tenders either in consortium or joint venture.

Quarrying Halted

HYDERABAD: Dealing with a writ petition filed by farmers and residents of rural Nizamabad, a division bench of the High Court comprising chief justice Madan B.

Lokur and justice PV Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday directed the local authorities to ensure that no further quarrying by contractor Narayana Reddy takes place in the sand reaches in Nizamabad.

Minority panel Post

HYDERABAD: Chief justice Madan B Lokur and justice PV Sanjay Kumar, dealing with a writ petition by ex vice-chairman of State Minorities Commission, Qadri, recorded an undertaking of government that it would fill the chairman’s post in six weeks.