HYDERABAD: Police here today arrested four pro-Telangana students on the charge of attacking members of a film crew and disrupting the shooting of upcoming Telugu film `Daruvu' near the Osmania University (OU).

Preliminary probe revealed that the film crew belonged to Andhra region of the state (outside Telangana), which annoyed these students from the OU campus, who favour separate Telangana state.

The arrested students included Telangana Vidyarthi Ikya Vedika President K Mahesh. They disrupted the shoot by storming into a hospital near the campus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Y Gangadhar said. They were carrying stones and sticks, he said.

`Daruvu' stars Ravi Teja and Tapsi.

The students allegedly damaged shooting lights and the glass doors of the hospital. They also shouted pro-Telangana slogans.

Following a complaint by B Rambabu, Production Manager of Sri Venkateshwara Entertainment Limited, OU police registered a case and arrested four youths. Police were looking for four more students.

The DCP said that though the cinema unit had obtained permission from hospital authorities, it had not informed the local police, nor had it obtained permission from Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office for the shoot.

Film units intending to shoot in Hyderabad are asked to take prior permission from police authorities so that local police can handle such situations by deploying additional forces, Gangadhar said.