NELLORE: The high-powered committee, which inquired into the allegations against the Nellore District Red Cross Society (DRCS) that it had supplied HIV-infected blood, that was infused to a pregnant woman two months ago, has reportedly confirmed the charges and held the DRCS responsible for the goof-up.

According to sources, a copy of the the report submitted to the government by the committee was sent to district collector B Sreedhar, who is also chairman of the DRCS, on Saturday. Necessary instructions were also issued for taking action in the case, the sources said.

In its initial report, the committee led by district medical and health officer Masilamani had given a clean chit to the DRCS, stating that every thing was in order.

However, with people's organisations up in arms, the committee continued its probe and submitted the report to the government. In the first week of November, a Caesarean surgery was performed on a pregnant woman from the city at a private hospital. The needed blood was brought from the DRCS and infused to the woman. After a month, when she went to the same hospital complaining of high fever to her and her new born, blood tests were performed and it was diagnosed that the woman and her child were HIV positive. Her relatives and social organisations had staged a protest demonstration and attacked the DRCS blood bank.

Later, blood samples of the woman and her child were sent for another test in Chennai to confirm whether she was infected or not.Meanwhile, the DRCS was shut down, albeit temporarily, with the collector explaining that it was for overhaul and strengthening the infrastructure. When contacted by Express, the collector refused to comment on it, saying that he was yet to go through the report completely.