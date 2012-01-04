Ex-judge, cop jailed for graft
Published: 04th January 2012 03:04 AM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 06:08 PM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: An ACB court in Nellore convicted a former judicial first class magistrate-cum-junior civil judge and a police constable in a corruption case, and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each.
The convicts are V.Sree Rama Sanjeeva Rao, a former JFCM-cum-junior civil judge at Palamaner in Chittoor district, and PK Vijayan, a constable with Palamaner police station.