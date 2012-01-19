HYDERABAD:The strained relations between NTR’s sons Harikrishna and Balakrishna were palpable on the death anniversary of the party founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao here on Wednesday.

In the morning, Harikrishna, accompanied by his son Junior NTR, went to the NTR Ghat and offered tributes to the late leader.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Junior NTR spoke highly of his grandfather and the recognition that he had brought for the Telugus in early 1980s.

“The Telugu Desam party founded by my grandfather should come back to power and I will work untiringly towards this end,” he said.

Junior NTR, however, did not say a word about Naidu and the efforts he was putting in to make the party bounce back.

Though Harikrishna was around, he did not speak to mediapersons.

As if replying to Junior NTR's silence on Naidu, Balakrishna said: “You may or may not see Junior NTR campaigning for Chandrababu Naidu.” Balakrishna repeatedly said, “It is up to him (whether to canvass for Naidu),” making it clear that the fissures in the NTR family are becoming wider.

Balakrishna was seen with Naidu at the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital where he reiterated that he would be contesting the 2014 elections for the assembly and not the Lok Sabha.

“I will contest the Assembly election.

The seat will be decided by the party,” Balakrishna said.

Of late Harikishna has been keeping distance from the Telugu Desam Paty affairs.

Junior NTR too has not seen in party circles since 2009 elections.

It is quite evident that the relations between Naidu and Harikrishna-Jr NTR remain strained but NTR's announcement that he would do his best to bring back the Telugu Desam of his grandfather to power has left everyone flummoxed as to how he can do it treating Naidu as his rival.

In April 2011 a confrontation ensued between the supporters of Harirkrishna and those of Chandrababu Naidu in Krishna district which threatened to split the party.

Peeved over the charge that he had insulted Harikrishna during his tour of Krishna district, TDP district president Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao resigned.

When his resignation was not accepted, Vijayawada city unit president Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who is close to Junior NTR, resigned.

A rapprochement was worked out between the two but the embers continued to smolder even today.