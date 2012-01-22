A conspiracy by Madiga, Depuy CM: Mala Leader

HYDERABAD: The palabhishekam performed on former minister P Shankar Rao by Manda Krishna Madiga cost him his Cabinet berth, Mala Mahanadu state president Karem Sivaji has said. Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, Sivaji said the dismissal of their Mala leader was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Krishna Madiga and deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha who also belongs to Madiga community.

Condemning the dismissal of Shankar Rao from the cabinet, Sivaji said that Krishna Madiga performed palabhishekam to create a rift between Shankar Rao and home minister P Sabita Reddy.

As Rajanarasimha eyed the home portfolio, they wanted to use Shankar Rao to target the home minister with the hope that the chief minister would change her portfolio.

Sivaji also criticised Krishna Madiga for playing double standards by backing BJP state president G Kishen Reddy’s Telangana Poru Yatra.

Though Malas have been voting for the Congress for decades, the party had chosen to dismiss a Mala minister, he said.