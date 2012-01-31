HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday fired its first salvo against the newly inducted Minister, Ghanta Srinivasa Rao. The TDP MLA, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Bhavani Island, Vijayawada development contract was given to Prathyusha Associates Shipping Corporation Pvt Ltd owned by Ghanta Srinivasa Rao.

Alleging that Tirupati MLA K Chiranjeevi and his brother- in-law Allu Arvind were benami beneficiaries, the TDP MLA demanded that government should cancel these tenders. If officials went ahead in finalising the Bhavani Island contract, they would meet similar fate of former officers Rajagopal and Srilakshmi, he warned