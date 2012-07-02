A couple was attacked by their rivals at Thungaram village in Kothagudem on Sunday. According to the police, Maloth Somla (35) and Pasupuleti Venkateswarlu were involved in a land dispute. Venkateswarlu along with P Srinivas and some other followers attacked Somla with hunting sickles and hacked him to death.

The assailants also attacked Neela when she went to the rescue of her husband. She was critically injured in the attack and shifted to Kothagudem hospital.

The assailants are at large. A police picket was set up in the village to thwart further clashes between the two groups. Chandrugonda sub-inspector Panchala Narasiah registered a case.