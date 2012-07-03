The Election Commission proposes to create separate polling stations in new residential colonies and habitations even if the number of voters in each of them is 300 and there is no polling station within a radius of 2km.

Suitable instructions were given to District Election Officers and the Returning Officers in this regard.

Chief Electoral Officer, Bhanwar Lal, will launch the exercise of making corrections in voter ID cards by receiving Form-8 and Form-8A applications at Khairatabad e-Seva Centre on Tuesday. The facility would be made available on a permanent basis.

The Election Commission asked the government to identify more e-Seva and Mee Seva centres for issue of IPIC cards in Medchal, Maheswaram and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituencies.