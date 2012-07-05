Justice KC Bhanu of the AP High Court sought to know from the state government whether there was any provision under any law to restrain a person from obtaining call data of others from service providers.

The judge was dealing with a plea of K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, an industrialist and relative of Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, seeking a direction to declare the action of the police in registering a case against him at the instance of CBI joint director Lakshminarayana as illegal.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that the Hyderabad city police registered a case against him on the complaint of the CBI joint director with regard to leakage of his call data to YSRC.

D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, told the court that his client had obtained the call data of the CBI joint director Lakshminarayana under the RTI Act, and there was no bar under the telecom policy to obtain the data.