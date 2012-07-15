YSR Congress MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy opined that the party may support Pranab Mukherjee in the Presidential election slated to be held on July 19.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said the party may announce its decision on Sunday to this effect.

Defending the decision of the YSRC in supporting Pranab Mukherjee, the MP said Pranab is contesting the election as an independent candidate and not under the aegis of any political party.

Sharply reacting to a question, as to how far it was correct for the YSRC to support Pranab Mukherjee, a loyal Congressman and who till recently was the Union minister of Finance in the Congress- led UPA government, the MP said "what is wrong if the YSRC supports Pranab Mukherjee.

'' He said the Left parties, which had also opposed UPA policies, were now wholeheartedly supporting Pranab's candidature.

Mekapati also clarified that there was no political motive in supporting him.

The party felt that Pranab Mukharjee was the right choice for the post and hence decided to support him, he observed.