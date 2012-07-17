YSR Congress party honorary president Y S Vijayamma today staged a protest here to "expose" the ruling Andhra Pradesh Congress government's "failure" to provide uninterrupted power supply in the state.

Even as YSR Congress staged protests all over the state over the issue, Vijayamma, the mother of jailed Kadapa MP YS Jaganmohan Reddy, held a demonstration at the city's electricity engineer's office here.

Thousands of YSR Congress sympathisers, particularly women and farmers from rural areas, attended the dharna.

Surprisingly, former TDP leader Uppuleti Kalpana, who resigned from the Telugu Desam recently, also attended the dharna.

Earlier, Vijayamma also inaugurated the party office in the city.