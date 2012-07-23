A city court Monday issued non-bailable warrant against a cabinet minister in Andhra Pradesh in a case relating to Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA) violations.

The economic offences court here issued the warrant as Secondary Education Minister K. Parthasarthy failed to appear before the court. The judge asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to execute the warrant by Aug 26.

The ED had filed a case of FERA violations against Parthasarthy in 2002 when he was managing director of KPR Teleproducts.

The company allegedly violated FERA while exporting its products to other countries. The ED had imposed a penalty of Rs.3 lakh but the firm failed to pay the fine.

The central agency then complained to the court about non-payment of the penalty and non-cooperation by Parthasarthy in the investigations.