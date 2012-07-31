Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (APLC) chairman A Chakrapani on Monday disqualified Congress MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao (Konda Murali) by considering Congress Legislative Party (CLP) disqualification petition against the MLC.

Konda Murali has been elected as MLC from Warangal district local bodies constituency.

Government whip in the Council Y Shivaramreddy lodged the disqualification petition on January 13 against three MLCs - Pulla Padmavati, Konda Murali andSV Mohan Reddy - who were strong supporters of Kadapa MP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Congress party withdrew disqualification petition against Padmavathi because she returned to the Congress. SV Mohan Reddy quit council.