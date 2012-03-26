HYDERABAD: The Special Court for CBI cases here has ordered issue of summons to Emaar scam accused and directed for their appearance before it on March 30 when they would be handed over copies of charge sheet.

The CBI had chargesheeted former Andhra Pradesh home secretary and senior IAS officer B P Acharya and others in the case relating to alleged irregularities in land transfer and sale of villas and apartments in the controversial Emaar Hills township project on February 1.

"The court issued summons against the Emaar scam accused and they were directed to be present before it on March 30 wherein they would be handed over copies of the chargesheet," sources said today.

Acharya and others like industrialist and chairman of Trimex group Koneru Prasad, his son Madhu and Stylish Homes Director T Ranga Rao, who have been named in the chargesheet have been asked to appear before the court, they said.

As sanction of prosecution against another senior IAS officer and executive officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) L V Subrahmanyam, who has also been named in the chargesheet was yet to be obtained, no directions were issued against him, they said adding however, Acharya who was released on bail by the court (on March 16) for want of sanction for prosecution was directed to appear before the court as he was the nominee director of APIIC on board of Emaar Hills Township Private Limited (EHTPL).

The CBI had earlier charged the Emaar scam accused under IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust among others and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The central agency, in its FIR in August last year, charged that Acharya, then Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), entered into a criminal conspiracy with officials of Emaar Group and unknown public servants to cheat state-run APIIC and secure wrongful gains to the Dubai-based infrastructure firm in the township project.