HYDERABAD: As many as three bureaucrats in the roads and buildings department had applied for change of their dates of birth which they furnished at the time of joining the service, and the changes were effected in two cases.

This information was given by roads and buildings minister Dharmana Prasada Rao in a written reply to a question in the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The minister admitted that the government had received some complaints against the decision of changing the dates of birth of two officials.

The complaints were being examined and suitable replies would be sent soon, he told A Revanth Reddy of the Telugu Desam who wanted to know the number of employees who had applied for change in date of birth since 2004 in the R & B department.

Revanth Reddy and other TDP MLAs said R & B engineer- in-chief Siva Reddy’s service was extended by two years by altering his date of birth from what he had furnished at the time of his appointment.

However, there was no mention of Siva Reddy’s name in the question posed by Revanth Reddy.

Though, Siva Reddy joined the service in 1978, he applied for change in date birth after five years, ie 1983, the TDP leaders alleged.

At his request, his service was extended by two years by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, the TDP MLAs alleged.

The question did not come up for discussion.

As all the questions were declared as deemed to have been answered, and the replies were tabled after the Question Hour