HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of the AP High Court comprising justice G Chandraiah and justice N Ravi Shankar on Wednesday ordered notices to Union ministries of environment and water resources and the state irrigation department in a public interest litigation petition filed by K Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi, challenging the government calling for tenders for Polavaram project. The court directed the Centre to file reply by June 6. Kavitha, in her writ petition, requested the court that the tender notification issued by the government to be set aside. She complained that the calling of tenders by notification on April 16 was not backed up by proper environmental clearances and said that the earlier clearances was set aside by the National Environment Appellate Authority.