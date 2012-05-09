RAJAHMUNDRY: Three persons of a family were seriously injured when an unidentified miscreant poured acid on them at Gadarada village in the wee hours of Tuesday while they were sleeping at their house.

The victims were identified as M Veera Babu (35), his wife Venkata Lakshmi (30) and his father Appa Rao. They were shifted to a private hospital in Rajahmundry. The condition of Babu’s condition is critical.