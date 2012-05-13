KADAPA: Continuing his ‘Jagan bashing’, chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has now termed YSR Congress president as a traitor.

Addressing the booth-level party activists in Lakkireddypalle in the Rayachoti Assembly constituency on Saturday, he ridiculed Jagan for not having any recognition of his own but enjoying public support only as YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s son.

If Jagan insulted the Congress, it was tantamount to insulting his own father. “The YSR family gained popularity with the blessings of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi. And Rajasekhara Reddy became chief minister during the course of serving the Congress,” he said. He appealed to party activists not to leave the party, saying it had a bright future. Kiran Kumar said he had never sought positions.

Kiran Kumar Reddy described the YSRCP and the TDP as ‘sole proprietary parties’ without internal democracy.

“If there is a party which is democratic, it is only the Congress. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy are peers in telling lies,” he said.