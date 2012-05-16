HYDERABAD: The CBI had filed the supplementary charge sheet in the Emaar scam with a mala fide intention to prevent bai to GV Vijay Raghav, Emaar MGF Land Limited’s finance head for South India, his counsel told a special CBI court here on Tuesday.

Arguing on Raghav’s bail petition, Dil Jit Singh Ahluwalia said law does not permit the investigating agency to conduct further investigation after filing a charge sheet.

``There is no whisper about the possibility of tampering of witness by the petitioner if he is granted bail,’’ the counsel said, adding that most of the evidence is in documentary form and in the custody of the CBI which cannot be tampered with.

The court may impose any conditions for grant of bail and the bail can be cancelled if the petitioner violates the conditions, the defence counsel said.

Countering the argument, the CBI said Vijay Raghav had fabricated a lot of documents and apprehended that he would repeat his offence to tamper with the evidence or even threaten witnesses and compel them to desist from giving evidence before the court during trial.

The defence counsel said his client had been behind bars for more than 100 days and the CBI cannot go on saying that further investigation was pending with a mala fide intention to keep the petitioner behind bars.

Ahluwalia said Vijay Ragahav would remain behind bars for another 20 days if the CBI could say it would finish the probe by then.

The court can grant bail with conditions that he had to remain in his house or leave the country for a particular period, he said.

The CBI told the court that it wanted two more months to complete investigation.

Principal special judge A Pullaiah asked the defence counsel whether his client would appear before the probe agency once in three days if he was released on bail.

Defence counsel said petitioner would visit CBI office every day.

The orders were reserved for May 18.



Hearing on Koneru bail plea on May 21

The CBI filed its counter opposing the bail petition filed by Emaar accused, Koneru Rajendra Prasad.

It said large amounts running into crores of rupees were collected by him in pursuance of criminal conspiracy with the other accused exposing the government exchequer to financial losses.

It also said that part of the funds for booking a plot, A-21, in the name of Stylish Homes were provided by the accused and his son, Prasanth Koneru.

The court posted to May 21 hearing on the bail application.

Orders Today on ED Plea in Jagan Case

A CBI court on Tuesday reserved the orders on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking copies of the first chargesheet filed by the CBI in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s illegal assets case.

The court took cognizance of the first chargesheet.

The CBI informed the court that it had no objection to give copies to the ED.

The court reserved its orders on ED’s petition for Wednesday.

