HYDERABAD: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy in the disproportionate assets case, he filed for an anticipatory bail in the Hyderabad CBI court. Jagan claimed that the Congress is scared of him and is trying to delay by-polls by targeting him.

"Why is the CBI acting in such haste? This is a conspiracy to arrest me," Jagan said while speaking to CNN-IBN.

He also said that the Andhra Pradesh government was trying to create a situation where the by-polls could be delayed. "I was anyways supposed to appear before the CBI court on May 28. The day I shot a letter to the Prime Minister, the same night the CBI summoned me to appear on May 25. The intention is to create a law and order situation so that the by-polls are postponed," Jagan claimed.

He said his mother would continue his campaign if he was arrested. "Getting any feelers from the Congress is a far cry right now. I have not been approached by any Congress leader. If I am arrested, my mother will take up the campaign," Jagan said.

"We will win the polls. And that's what the Congress fears," he added.