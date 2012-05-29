HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested 636 activists of YSRC activists and the Hyderavad police 24 activists on Monday.

Since the arrest of Jaganmohan Reddy, five incidents of violence have taken place in Cyberabad police limits _ three at Ibrahimpatnam and each at Pahadishareef and Kandukur.

At 10.40 pm on Sunday, miscreants damaged the windowpanes of an APSRTC bus and tried to burn its tyres. A little later, a mob threw stones on the bus. The driver, Gopal alias Gopi, in an attempt to escape, lost his control over steering and hit an electric pole, dying instantly. In another incident, some miscreants damaged the windowpanes of a bus with stones. All these incidents took place in Ibrahimpatnam police station limits.

In an incident at 10.30 am on Monday, some miscreants broke the windscreen of a bus at Pahadishareef. In another incident, three bikers stoned a bus of Midhani depot, damaging its windowpanes, at Rachuloor village in Kandukur police limits.

Police made preventive arrest of 636 persons in Cyberabad _ 185 in LB Nagar, 127 in Shamshabad, 121 in Malkajgiri,117 in Madhapur and 86 in Balanagar zones.