The East Godavari District Education Officer (DEO) Srinivasulu Reddy sent a preliminary report, after conducting a thorough inquiry, recommending district collector Neetu Kumari Prasad to derecognise Satyabhama English Medium School at Anaparthy, for allegedly forcing a student to drink urineon Wednesday.

School teacher Gouri was found to have allegedly forced a lower kindergarten (LKG) student to drink his urine, after he released it into a plastic bottle, since he had to answer an emergency call of nature during his class hours.

The boy informed his parents, who lodged a complaint at the Anaparthy police station and registered a case.

The DEO also warned that similar action will taken against educational institutions, managements and teachers, who take such action to discipline students.