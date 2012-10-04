The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to take action in accordance with law against those responsible for airing programmes of a television news channel in ‘Telangana Bhavan’ in violation of the government order.

A division bench of the High Court comprising acting chief justice P C Ghose and justice Vilas V Afzulpurkar while disposing a public interest petition seeking the cancellation of government land allotted to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party headed by Mahabubnagar MP K Chandrasekhar Rao. The bench directed the government to act lawfully against the concerned if ‘T’ news channel is being aired from Telangana Bhavan in violation of the prescribed guidelines.

After perusing the government’s counter affidavit wherein it has stated that violation took place on the land meant for TRS party office and that it would take necessary action against the concerned, the bench directed the government to take action as per law.

The bench, however, refused to agree with the petitioner’s counsel request to fix six months’ time frame for the said action. It has directed the government to serve notices to the respondents concerned before initiating any action on the issue. In April 2012, a public interest petition by KCR’s nephew Ch Umesh Rao was filed in the HC seeking cancellation of allotment of one acre land to the TRS and to take the possession of the land on which T Bhavan is located.