To cope up with the acute power shortage in the state, the APTransco on Saturday decided to purchase around 1500 MW every month at an exorbitant rate of Rs 10 per unit. The purchase may continue till May. The shortage of power in other states is termed as a reason behind their charging of the exoribitant rate. The state government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore to the APTransco for the purchase of power.

Meanwhile, the power utility has decided to act sternly against power pilferers. “Go to the field and book criminal cases without wasting a single minute. Display the names of pilferers on the website and disconnect their connection,” principal secretary Energy M Sahoo directed the officials. “We are concerned to save the precious power for the consumers without leaving any scope for pilferage,” he added.

A day after chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy expressed displeasure over keeping him misrepresented regarding the ground reality of the power distribution to the farm-sector, the power officials buckled up and conducted an emergency meeting at the Vidyut Soudha here on Saturday.

To ensure 7-hour power to the farm-sector, the power officials said that they will form special teams and deploy them for making surprise inspections. Though the installed capacity of the state has reached around 15,898 MW, the utilities were able to generate only 8,500 MW due to unprecedented fuel shortage like natural gas, coal and inadequate water inflows into reservoirs. At present, the power utilities have been able to supply 216 million units of power every day as against the demand of 269 million units. APTransco CMD Hiralal Samariya suggested the Discoms to follow the directions of the chief minister to ensure power supply to the agriculture sector.