Exuding confidence that he will continue at the helm till the 2014 polls, chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy said Wednesday that he will soon reshuffle his cabinet.

“I will overhaul the cabinet with the permission of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi,” the chief minister told some reporters during the second day of his Indiramma Baata programme in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

According to sources close to Kiran Reddy, the high command is of the opinion that dropping some underperformers would do good to the state cabinet. Also, ridding the cabinet of some ministers who date back to the Rajasekhara Reddy era would enable Kiran Reddy to bring in his people.

However, sources said the CM may not risk an overhaul which might trigger dissidence and endanger the government, which is surviving on a wafer-thin majority. “The chief minister may sack one or two of his critics such as D L Ravindra Reddy but he won’t risk an overhaul,” said a senior party leader. It is not clear whether ministers under a cloud, such as Dharmana Prasada Rao and K Parthasarathy will be shown the door too. Deputy chief minister D Rajanarasimha is lobbying for the home portfolio in case Sabita Reddy is relieved of her job. There are three vacancies in the cabinet due to the departures of K Venkat Reddy, J Krishna Rao and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao. Among the MLAs hopeful of a ministerial berth are R Damodar Reddy, G Venkata Reddy, J C Diwakar Reddy, M Bhatti Vikramarka.