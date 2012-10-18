Food was served to the pilgrims in plates made of Adda leaves at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Bhavanam here on Wednesday. K Appa Rao, hailing from East Godavari district donated one lakh plates to the TTD for the benefir of the pilgrims .

TTD chairman Kanumuri Bapiraju complimented the donor for the largesse.

‘’This is the best way to serve food on adda leaf plates as they are not only traditional but also hygienic,’’ he said. Besides it also saves time, manpower and economical to use, Bapiraju said.