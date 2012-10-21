The CBI Court on Saturday granted interim bail to VD Rajgopal, former director of mines and an accused in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) illegal mining case.

The court granted the relief following a petition filed by him a few days ago seeking permission to participate in the funeral rites of a family member. The court granted him interim bail till November 4.

Rajgopal is the third accused in the OMC case in which Karnataka former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and his brother-in-law BV Srinivas Reddy and others were involved. He was charged with a role in the preferential treatment given to the OMC in grant of leases overlooking other bidders. He was also accused of not taking steps to check illegal transportation of iron ore by the OMC.