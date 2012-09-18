TDP Legislature Party Deputy leader E.Dayakar Rao on Monday claimed that Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has agreed to persuade prime minister Manmohan Singh to hold a meeting of the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to find out a political solution to the construction of Babli and 12 other irrigation projects on Godavari river wgich was depriving the Telangana farmers of water.

TDP MLAs from five districts in North Telangana met the chief minister in his chamber in the Assembly and explained to him that because of the Maharashtra projects Godavari water was not flowing downstream into the Sriramsagar reservoir in Nizamabad district.

In the past the Centre had held several meetings between chief ministers of the two states following a Supreme Court direction but the meetings were not fruitful. Some of the meetings were attended by YS Rajasekhara Reddy and K Rosaiah.

“We urged Kiran Kumar Reddy to prevail upon the Centre to continue to hold the meetings of the two chief ministers to find a political solution to the illegal construction of 12 other projects by Maharashtra government and the 12 projects did not relate to the Babli case which was pending in the Supreme Court, Dayakar Rao Rao told Express.

On the pretext of drinking water needs Maharashtra was drawing excess water from the Godavari, Rao said.