Social welfare minister Pitani Satyanarayana said that the fee reimbursement for first year students for this year will start on October 1. The cabinet sub-committee on fee reimbursement met here on Monday at the Secretariat.

Speaking to reporters later, Pitani said ineligible students were also applying for the reimbursement and he wanted them not to do so.

The job of identifying ineligible students would be entrusted with the task force committee and the GO to this effect will be issued by the end of this week. A state level team will be constituted for random inspections of private engineering colleges for this purpose.