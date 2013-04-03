Nine persons including three women and two children were killed when their car was hit by a lorry at Kukkaladoddi village of Railway Kodur mandal on Tuesday morning.

Eight members of two families and the driver of their car were killed on the spot when the speeding lorry, coming from Tirupati, hit the vehicle at Kukkaladoddi, 95 km from the district headquarters, police said.

The mishap occurred when the family was going to Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The deceased hail from Pedda Sankarpet village in Jogipet mandal of of Medak district. Another 10-year-old girl Sreshta (10), who was injured critically in the accident was rushed to a private hospital in Tirupati, where her condition was said to be critical.

The mishap occurred when the car driver tried to overtake an RTC bus and collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction at Kukkaladoddi village. The bodies were sent to Rajampet government hospital for postmortem.