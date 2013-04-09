Home minister P Sabitha Indrareddy was, on Monday, named by the CBI as accused number 4 in Jagan assets case.

YSR’s favourite ‘Chevella Chellemma’ is the first woman minister from Andhra Pradesh to be charged by the investigation agency.

Sabitha, the third state Cabinet minister to come under the CBI scanner, held the mines and geology portfolio in YSR government. She was charged with granting limestone mines to Dalmia Cements, and in turn the promoters of the company allegedly invested in Kadapa MP Jagan Mohan Reddy’s firms.

What is more embarrassing for Sabitha is that the CBI contended that it need not get any sanction of prosecution from the competent authority to go ahead with the trial. “We don’t need sanction,” CBI deputy legal advisor Balla Ravindranath said.

Sabitha Indra Reddy ceased to be a public servant with regard to that offence as she demitted office in 2008, he said. The CBI took the a similar stand with respect to ministers Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Dharmana Prasada Rao, who were also accused in the case.

Suspended IAS officer Y Srilakshmi and former mines director VD Rajagopal, who are already in the dock for their role in the OMC case, also found a place in the latest chargesheet filed by the agency before the special court for CBI cases.

In the fifth chargesheet, the CBI named total 13 persons and firms as accused, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, his financial advisor V Vijay Sai Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Srilakshmi, VD Rajagopal, Dalmia Cements, Raghuram Cements and Eshwar Cements.

In the chargesheet, the CBI dealt with the benefits doled out to Dalmia Cements by the then YSR government and the investments made by the cement company into Jagan Mohan Reddy’s company, Raghuram Cements.

In its FIR filed in 2011, cement major Dalmia and Raghuram Cements were among the accused. According to CBI, Dalmia Cements was given mining lease of 407 hectares of limestone depoits at Thalamanchipatnam village in Mylavaram mandal of Kadapa district.

The CBI found that during 2006, Eshwar Cements of Sajjala Diwakar Reddy, elder brother of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, director of Sakshi media owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy, got a lease of 407 hectare of limestone mine at Thalamanchipatnam around 2006.

Within a short period, the mining lease held by M/s Eshwar Cements Pvt Ltd was transferred to M/s Dalmia Cements for unexpired portion of the lease period, up to June 23, 2038, through GO no 321, dated December 18, 2008.

“Mines director VD Rajagopal and the then secretary (industries) Y Srilakshmi processed the files relating to the transfer and the then mines and geology minister Sabitha Indra Reddy approved it,” the CBI said, adding that the transfer of mining lease was in violation of rules.

Sajjala Divakar Reddy of Eshwar Cements was named as an accused as he gave away his mining lease to Dalmia Cements.