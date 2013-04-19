Want to know what would be the prices of the cotton, maize, groundnut, soybean etc during Kharif? Then, look up the Vyavasaya Panchangam (Agricultural Almanac), released by the Chief Minister, N Kiran Kumar Reddy on Ugadi day.

The Vyavasaya Panchangam is different from the regular Panchagam. Instead of predictions based on planetary positions, it mostly contains advise to farmers based on scientific research.

However, since the last three years, Vyavasaya Panchangam, brought forward by Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU) contained a separate section on the likely prices of different crops in Kharif season.

“We give two price projections — pre-sowing and pre-harvest—for different crops for Kharif season. Pre-sowing price, which is generally given in May is being given in April for the last three years and included in the Vyvasaya Panchangam released on Ugadi,” said P Raghuram, head of Agriculture Market Intelligence Centre of ANGRAU, located at SV Agriculture College, Tirupati.

Former principal secretary (agriculture) V Nagi Reddy, also in-charge vice-chancellor of ANGRAU for some time, was the brain behind including price forecasts in the Agriculture Panchangam. “His idea was that farmers will have scientifically calculated information on expected returns for their crops during Kharif, which starts in June-July,” Raghuram said.

Price forecasts are arrived at based on different parameters. Apart from the study of different major markets for different commodities in the state over the last 20 years, they do computer-based econometric analysis of the markets and conduct market surveys.

“We disseminate information to farmers through various channels like ANGRAU official website www.apagrisnet.gov.in, ANGRAU toll free numbers, Doordarshan and AIR, Krishi Vigyana Kendras and the Vyavasaya Panchangam. The feedback from farmers is encouraging,” he said.

On April 11, chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy released the Vyavasaya Panchangam at Rabindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. It gave the likely pricess of nine crops: Cotton, groundnut, chilli, greengram, redgram, maize, soybean, sunflower and turmeric.

COTTON: One of the major crops of the country, cotton is exported to Bangladesh, Pakistan, China and other far-eastern countries. In 2012-13, the total area under cotton cultivation in Andhra Pradesh was 22.69 lakh hectares. The state stood second, after Maharastra and Gujarat, in cotton cultivation. Given the present market sentiments, the price forecast is `4000 per quintal during harvest (October 2013).

GROUNDNUT: One of the vastly-produced oilseed crops, groundnut has huge world market. In India, Andhra Pradesh, with a share of 15.23 percent, stands third in groundnut production. The forecast price is `4000-4200 per quintal (October).

REDGRAM: The second largest pulse crop in the country, is a kharif crop in Andhra Pradesh. After a econometric analysis of modal prices at Thandur makret for a 12-year period, forecast price for redgram is `3990-4000 per quintal during harvest period (December-January).

GREENGRAM: Another widely cultivated pulse crop in the state, the price of greengram, going by traders survey and the results of econometric analysis, is likely to be `4300-4400 per quintal.

SOYABEAN: Another important Kharif oilseed, Soybean is exported to Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and China. In Andhra Pradesh, soybean cultivation has been limited to Adilabad and Nizamabad districts. Forecast price (October) is `3200-3400 per quintal. (Prices might vary depending on the edible oil import policy of the government.)

SUNFLOWER: Another major oilseed, branded segment of sunflower oil in the country is growing at 20 percent annually. The forecast price given the present market sentiments for Kharif harvest (October) is `3500-3600 per quintal.

TURMERIC: The state accounts for 40 percent of the total turmeric area and 60 percent of total production in the country. The forecast price is `8000-9000 per quintal.

CHILLI: While India is the largest grower of chilli, Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of the crop in the country by accounting for 58 percent of the total production.

Assuming that the area of cultivation to be normal and conditions favourable, the price at the time of harvest (January 2014) would be around ` 5000 per quintal for varieties like LC334, US341, Indole5, BJ335, BS273, Guntur Sangam and for Teja/Tejaswani, it would be around `6000-6500.