Has the Congress high command largely neutralised any serious negative fallout from its leaders belonging to Coastal-Rayalaseema regions while announcing its decision to carve out Telangana State?

Over the past few days,speculation was rife that Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy,along with Coastal Ministers, may prefer to quit in the light of Reddy having conveyed to Delhi it would be “painful” for him to preside over division of Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from efforts made by high command honchos in bringing around the Chief Minister, sources said it would be difficult for either him or his men from non-Telangana regions to take any extreme step in the wake of the various sops announced by the CWC for Andhra region.

Among other things, the Centre declared that Hyderabad will be a joint capital for 10 years as against five as was expected and granted national status to a major irrigation project in Coastal Andhra, apart from putting in place legal and other protective measures for non-Telangana people living in Hyderabad.

“In doing so, Delhi came up with the best possible solution to the contentious issue on which both sides of the divide have their respective positions. It would be difficult for Telangana people to oppose joint capital status for Hyderabad and at the same time, Coastal Andhra leaders should be more than happy with the various benefits that are being showered to neutralise the impact of division,” a senior leader said.

While Kiran Reddy himself scotched rumours of his resignation, AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh said in an interview to a channel that the Prime Minister and others had detailed discussions with the chief minister and the PCC chief (who also belongs to Coastal Andhra). “They were assured that all their concerns pertaining to Andhra region will be taken care of. They are quite satisfied.”

To another question, he said the entire rank and file of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh “is solidly behind the decision taken by the CWC.”

Having declared throughout the day that they would be compelled to quit if a decision in favour of division is announced, state ministers have more or less fallen silent after the actual declaration.

It is still possible that some of them, as also some MLAs, may actually quit if they are looking for alternatives in the form of Telugu Desam or YSR Congress but the chances of any major fallout appear remote.

Almost all the Union Ministers from Andhra region and a majority of the MPs are also expected to fall in line with some of them having already declared that “they would finally abide by the decision of the high command.”

An indication of their mind came in the form of a statement made by staunch integrationist and Vijayawada MP L Rajagopal who said: “No purpose will be served by resigning. Instead, MLAs and MPs should make their voice heard in the Assembly and Parliament.”