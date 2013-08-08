Home States Andhra Pradesh

Padmavathi Temple seva ticket prices revised

Published: 08th August 2013 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2013 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made changes to the Arjitha seva tickets of the Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur. The ‘Vedashirvachanam’ will now be conducted as a daily seva on payment of Rs 500, the authorities said.

Only two persons would be now allowed for the Padmavathi Parinayotsavam (Kalyanotsavam) which would be performed daily on payment of Rs 500. Only two persons would be allowed on the Rs 116 Unjal Seva ticket. Astadala Padapadmaradhana Seva ticket price is Rs 300.  Also, Rs 600 was fixed for the Tiruppavada Seva. The price for the Vastralankara Seva was fixed at Rs 10,000 and two persons would be allowed to perform the seva. Only one person would be permitted to perform the Rs 400 Abhishekam and Rs 116 Lakshmi puja.

The price for the ‘Pushpanjali’ Seva  is fixed at Rs 300 while Rs 100 is fixed for the Sahasradeepalankara seva.

