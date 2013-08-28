Lok Satta’s Jayaprakash Narayan said enlarging the discredited, ineffective, leakage-prone and corrupt public distribution system (PDS) in the name of food security is a great farce and tragedy.

Commenting on the Food Security Bill passed by the Lok Sabha, he said that it is nothing but a throwback to the era of license-permit-quota raj. The food security as conceived by the government will merely deepen the agrarian crisis in India which is witnessing tens of thousands of farmers fleeing farms as agriculture has turned unviable. As a direct consequence of the proposed food security, the government will depress cereal prices and impoverish farmers further to ensure food grain supply to vast sections at hugely subsidized prices.

“It is undoubtedly true that three to five percent of Indian people are starving for want of food. Instead of focusing on them, the government has chosen to enlarge the PDS to cover 67 percent of people in the country. What is paradoxical is that the government move coincides with its claim to have brought down poverty levels significantly.”

He pointed out that in states like Andhra Pradesh, the PDS covers 90 percent of people. More than 40 percent of food grains distributed through the PDS are sold in the black market and recycled to the Food Corporation of India. The so-called subsidy is merely lining the pockets of corrupt officials ,politicians and traders.