Five persons including three women were killed when the car, they were travelling, rammed into a milk tanker in Medak district on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap occurred when a Tata Indica on its way to Hyderabad from Siddipet, rammed into a milk tanker parked on the Rajiv Rahdari Road on the outskirts of Mulug mandal headquarters in Medak at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

While four passengers of the car died on the spot, one succumbed on way to hospital.

The deceased, residents of different villages of Siddipet mandal, were identified as — Padma (35), Mallava (40), Kankamma (40), Swamy (38) and car driver Srinu (35).

Another injured car passenger has been admitted to a government hospital in Gajwel.

The Mulug Police registered a case in this connection and shifted the bodies to Area Hospital in Gajwel for postmortem.

Local MLA T Narsa Reddy and Medak district Joint Collector Dr Sharath visited the accident site.