Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday said that the Telangana public would never accept ‘bombing culture’ in their region and are completely opposing Rayala Telangana state.

Participating in the second day of Indiramma Vijaya Yatra on Tuesday in Suryapeta, he said that only the Congress can ensure separate statehood for Telangana. “I shall mount pressure on the Congress high command to follow the CWC resolution of ten districts Telangana including Hyderabad. We will meet Sonia Gandhi soon on this issue,” he said.

State housing minister N Uttham Kumar Reddy said that they are hoping a decision will be taken in favour of Telangana. “After the formation of the new state, we will take various steps for development and make it a model state in the country,” he said.