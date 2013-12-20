The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) main server crashed once again on Thursday causing severe problems to the visiting pilgrims forcing them to wait for hours at various counters to avail tickets for darshan and accommodation.

Pilgrims entered into heated arguments with staff at counters as they could not get divya darshan tickets or take back their accommodation deposit. The technical snag occurred around 10.35 a.m and services went off till 4.30 pm. The pilgrims were left stranded at the counters without any proper reply from the authorities.

In some cases, pilgrims had to give up their deposits and leave the hill shrine to catch trains back to their destinations.

Pilgrims, who trekked Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath route, underwent a tough time as they were not issued the Divya darshan token at counters soon after the server collapsed.

What came as a rude shock to them, apart from the technical snag, was the irresponsible replies from staff and this ended up in heated arguments. At one stage, the pilgrims raised slogans against the Titumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

“We are waiting since 11.35 am without food. If we proceed ahead without taking Divya Darshan ticket and trek the hills, it will be around 4.30 pm and if we enter the general darshan queue, our turn will come only tomorrow. It is better for us to skip darshan and have darshan from outside and leave Tirumala,’’ said an infuriated Prahlada Rao from Bangalore who took the Srivari Mettu footpath route from Chandragiri side.

The Galigopuram token issue counter was also closed by 11 am and pilgrims were informed to either wait or to proceed without tickets.

Many families trekking the route waited for more than two hours and reached Tirumala without a token.

Some others preferred to return back from Galigopuram, the first point of ticket issuing on Alipiri route itself and change their schedule. Similarly, the current booking counters at Tirumala which issue darshan tickets and seva tickets remained closed from 10.40 a.m to 3.45 p.m.

The Brahmothsavam, Dolothsavam, Vasanthothsavam, SD Seva tickets in the current booking are also not issued till 4 p.m. Abhishekam and Vasthram tickets through current booking were also not issued till 4 pm.VIP accommodation allotment at Sri Padmavathi guest house was paralysed and pilgrims who completed their stay faced problems in vacating their rooms.

Many piligrims ended up paying additional day charge while others had to wait for hours to get their deposit amounts back.

The servers were restored by 4 p.m and by the time the regular functioning started, it took another 30 minutes.