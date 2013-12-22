Pilgrims suffered inconvenience on Tirumala Hills on Saturday as the TTD servers encountered problems at regular intervals throughout the day forcing the authorities to issue Darshan tokens and accommodation manually.

After 48 hours of completely restoring the Lan-system, the first crash occurred at around 10.30 a.m. After some time it was automatically rectified and functioned well.

However, once again computers in several accommodation allotment counters in Tirumala came to halt due to a technical snag from 2.45 p.m to 4.30 p.m.

Though, computers started functioning automatically for 15 minutes, the same trouble repeated several times. Though the EDP engineers tried to restore it, they efforts went in vain.

At this juncture, the TTD reception officials decided to issue Darshan tokens and accommodation tickets manually. Even at Padmavathi guest house allotment counter, manual receipts were issued to the pilgrims including VIPs.

Chief Justice of AP and other judges who accompanied him also were issued manual receipts. The pilgrims who bound to travel by evening trains to their destinations, were forced leave Tirumala without collecting their caution deposits.

TTD Tirumala JEO K Srinivasa Raju, who along with EDP engineers was monitoring the situation, is also trying for other alternatives to rectify the problem at the earliest.

Apart from issuing instructions for giving up manual system, he also directed the TTD staff to pay back the caution deposits to pilgrims without computer acceptance.