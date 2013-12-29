In a sensational disclosure, Vijayawada MP Lagadapati Rajagopal has said that about 70 MLAs, a few Union and state ministers as well as some Seemandhra MPs may resign from the Congress opposing what he called the wrong policies being pursued by the party. He predicted that the Congress will suffer heavy electoral losses in both Seemandhra and Telangana regions due to bifurcation.

Addressing a media conference here Saturday, the maverick MP pointed out that the Congress party was not in a position to win at least one Lok Sabha seat in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the forthcoming General Elections. He strongly felt that the Congress should change its policy on bifurcation for its political survival in the state.

Commenting on the T-Bill tabled for discussion in the Assembly, Rajagopal said majority of the MLAs would oppose the division of the state and felt that it would be certainly defeated.

Referring to the statement made by PCC president that 30 MLAs in Seemandhra districts would quit the Congress, he said even chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy had informed AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi recently that the party won’t win even three or four Lok Sabha seats in Seemandhra.