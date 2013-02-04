Yet another youth ended his life frustrated over the delay in formation of separate Telangana in the wee hours of Sunday.

Katta Satyam (25), a mason by profession and popularly called as Telangana Satyam by his friends in Bhuddaram village in Nalgonda mandal, committed suicide by jumping from a water tank.

Satyam had been working as an activist in the pink party since its inception. Having never missed a single party meeting and working commitedly, Satyam was made the party’s village unit president three years ago.

His firends said Satyam, two days ago, told them that Telangana state will never be a reality following contradictory statements by union ministers Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

On Saturday, he took part in a procession taken out by the TRS candidate contesting the Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal Teachers constituency polls, for filing of his nomination. He also attended the TRS leader Etela Rajender’s public meeting.

Around 12:30 a.m., Satyam climbed the water tank in the village and called for TRS Nalgonda Assembly constituency in-charge Chakilam Anil Kumar and others. and jumped down.