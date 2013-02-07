Sharmila resumes Padayatra

Express News Service By

Resuming her Maro Praja Prasthanam padayatra from Turkyanjal in Rangareddy district on Wednesday, after a nearly two-month break, YSR Congress leader Sharmila unleashed a tirade against the Congress and the Telugu Desam alleging an “unholy nexus” between them.

Though public response was lukewarm, she faced no trouble over the Telangana issue on the first day of her padayatra as the TRS decided not to bother about her. The TRS demanded that she should spell out the party’s stand on Telangana statehood but had left it “to the people” to decide on what they should do with her padayatra.

Sharmila began her padayatra on October 18 at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district and suspended it on December 14 following a knee injury she suffered while addressing a public meeting. She underwent a surgery for the injury.