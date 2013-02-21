A manuhunt has been launched for the culprits involved in the brutal murder of a person in Prathipadu mandal of East Godavari district, police said Thursday.



The body of - S Nageswara Rao (32) - was found in a canal with severe wounds on chest, neck and stomach, possibly inflicted by a sharp weapon in Urruchervu of Prathipadu mandal in the district last night.



"We identified the deceased from his clothes. We are yet to ascertain how many persons were involved in the murder and the reason behind the killing," Prathipady circle inspector T Ram Mohan Reddy said.



The deceased, hailing from Kirlampudi mandal of the district, used to work as a cleaner, police added.