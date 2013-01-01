The New Year began on a tragic note with nine people, including revellers, getting killed in four separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh.

Two youngsters celebrating the New Year were killed in the upmarket Jubliee Hills here when a speeding car hit their motorcycle. Police said the accident took place around 1.30 a.m. Two youth were injured in another accident in the city when they fell from their motorcycle.

Despite police shutting down all flyovers and imposing traffic restrictions on Tank Bund and other key roads surrounding Hussain Sagar lake in the city, hundreds of revellers came on the streets to celebrate the New Year.

Many of them were riding triple on their two-wheelers while cars were being driven at high speed. Police booked cases against dozens of revellers who were driving vehicles in an inebriated condition.

In another tragedy during New Year celebrations, two youngsters were killed in Kadapa district. The students of Class 10 were carrying a cake when they fell from their two-wheeler.

In another accident, three people, aged between 20 and 25, were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle in the early hours of Tuesday at Ganded in Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad. They were reportedly returning home after New Year celebrations.

Two people were killed in another accident in the same district at Tandur when their two-wheeler hit a police barricade and a four-wheeler ran them over, police said.