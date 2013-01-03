Energy efficiency and energy conservation (EE and EC) measures will be the prime focus of the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM). The government will create district-level committees for monitoring EE and EC measures in districts. Further, the department will also fix the annual target for energy savings in key departments such as energy, municipal administration and urban development, industries, agriculture, panchayat raj and rural water supply. ‘Energy conservation’ as a part of school syllabus is being promoted by the government.

Releasing the annual calendar of SECM, chief secretary and chairperson of SECM Minnie Mathew said government departments have to effectively implement EE and EC measures in co-ordination with SECM to achieve the estimated energy savings of around 15,000 MU per year as per the report of energy conservation committee.

The principal secretary of energy department, M Sahoo said every middle class consumer can save around 1080 units of power which translates to a saving of Rs 5,000 per annum by following energy conservation measures such as use of CFLs, energy-efficient ceiling fans.Representatives of concerned departments selected for EE and EC measures, including principal secretary of MA and UD department attended the event.