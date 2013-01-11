Asserting that he is not frightened by the cases filed against him, Paritala Sriram, son of Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, has said that he will plunge into active politics soon to carry on his father Ravi’s legacy.

Sriram, accompanied by his mother Sunitha and advocate B Guruprasad, went to the Dhramavaram Rural Police station here on Thursday to submit a personal bond and surety as directed by the court while granting him anticipatory bail on Wedneday. Police interrogated him for an hour in the case of conspiracy to kill Congress leader K Sudhakar Reddy, a former Dharmavaram municipal councillor.

Sriram said he would be active in the district politics very soon. “I will follow in the footsteps of my father and serve people,’’ he said.