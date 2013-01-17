The proposed Samaikyandhra meeting of Seemandhra leaders at the club house in Ministers’ Quarters here on Thursday is keeping the Hyderabad police on tenterhooks.

With Telangana protagonists issuing warnings to Seemandhra leaders that they would obstruct the meeting, the police beefed up the security in and around Banjara Hills here where Ministers Quarters is situated.

A tight security cordon has been thrown around the venue.

Armed police personnel are being deployed to avert any untoward incident in the locality.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements. We are taking every step to ensure the security of ministers, lawmakers and leaders who will take part in the meeting,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, apart from Congress MPs from Telangana, leaders of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) and Telangana Jagruti chief K Kavita came down heavily on the state government for giving permission to the meeting of Seemandhra leaders at a time when tempers are running high over the issue of state bifurcation.